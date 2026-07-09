Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.24 and last traded at $101.1490, with a volume of 69081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 406,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,620 shares of the company's stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 469,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 1,275.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 475,749 shares of the company's stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dianthus Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dianthus Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here