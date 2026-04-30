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Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 6.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Diebold Nixdorf logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares dropped 6.6% to about $77.47 on Thursday, trading as low as $77.51 on light volume (52,213 shares, down ~86% vs. average).
  • Analysts hold a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $100, including $100 targets from Wedbush and DA Davidson and an upgrade from Weiss Ratings.
  • Latest quarter beat estimates with $0.67 EPS vs. $0.61 expected and $888.2M revenue vs. $846.2M, and management guided FY2026 EPS to $5.25–$5.75, though insiders sold about 512,234 shares in the last quarter (Millstreet sold ~60,833 shares).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.4660. 52,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 383,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBD. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.49%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $5,156,813.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,704,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,795,209.26. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 512,234 shares of company stock worth $42,516,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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