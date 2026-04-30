Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

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Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 6.8%

DBD opened at $76.67 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $5,156,813.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,704,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,795,209.26. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 512,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,516,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 95.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,548 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,827 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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