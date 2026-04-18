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Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags Adobe (ADBE), Ziff Davis (ZD), and DoubleVerify (DV) as the top Digital Media stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • Adobe is a diversified software company known for Creative Cloud and Document Cloud (Digital Media, Digital Experience, Publishing & Advertising); Ziff Davis operates publisher and coupon properties including PCMag, Mashable, and retailMeNot; DoubleVerify provides digital ad measurement and analytics to improve advertisers’ campaign effectiveness.
  • Investors typically judge these stocks by user growth, engagement, subscription and advertising revenue, while facing risks from intense competition, shifting platforms, content costs, and regulatory scrutiny.
  • Five stocks we like better than Adobe.

Adobe, Ziff Davis, and DoubleVerify are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, monetizing, or enabling digital content and advertising across internet platforms — for example streaming services, social networks, online publishers, gaming companies, and ad‑tech firms. Investors typically evaluate them using metrics like user growth, engagement, subscription and advertising revenue, and content or customer‑acquisition costs, while considering risks from intense competition, shifting platforms, content expenses, and regulatory scrutiny. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adobe Right Now?

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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