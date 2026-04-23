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Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights Adobe (ADBE), Ziff Davis (ZD), and DoubleVerify (DV) as Digital Media stocks to watch because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among sector peers, reflecting investor attention to online content, advertising and subscription trends and their attendant risks.
  • Adobe (ADBE) operates across Digital Media, Digital Experience and Document Cloud, making it a core play on content creation, publishing and document workflows for individuals and enterprises.
  • Ziff Davis (ZD) is a digital publisher and deals platform (PCMag, Mashable, retailMeNot) while DoubleVerify (DV) provides ad-measurement and analytics to advertisers, offering exposure to publishing/commerce traffic and ad-tech effectiveness respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adobe.

Adobe, Ziff Davis, and DoubleVerify are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize digital content and services—such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital publishers, online advertising networks, and gaming or content‑delivery technology firms. For investors, they represent exposure to trends in online content consumption, advertising and subscription revenue, and carry sector‑specific risks like intense competition, high content costs, shifting consumer preferences, and regulatory or platform changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adobe Right Now?

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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