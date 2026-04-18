Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $4.07. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 4,131,474 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.75.

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Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,131 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,003 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,986 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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