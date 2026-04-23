DimeCo (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Posts Earnings Results

DimeCo (OTCMKTS:DIMC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. DimeCo had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

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DimeCo Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DIMC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515. DimeCo has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of -0.05.

DimeCo Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

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