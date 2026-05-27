Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $31.15. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 545,512 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Dine Brands Global's payout ratio is 75.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,999.25. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $51,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $173,310 in the last ninety days. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company's stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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