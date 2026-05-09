Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $405.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Diodes' conference call:

Q1 revenue grew 22.1% year‑over‑year and 3.5% sequentially , marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double‑digit YoY growth with Europe leading the recovery driven by automotive and industrial demand.

Q1 revenue grew and , marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double‑digit YoY growth with Europe leading the recovery driven by automotive and industrial demand. Profitability improved materially: gross margin rose to 31.8% (up ~70 bps sequentially), GAAP net income was $15.0M versus a loss a year ago, and EBITDA expanded substantially year‑over‑year, demonstrating operating leverage.

Profitability improved materially: gross margin rose to (up ~70 bps sequentially), GAAP net income was versus a loss a year ago, and EBITDA expanded substantially year‑over‑year, demonstrating operating leverage. Management provided strong Q2 targets: revenue ~ $435M ±3% , GAAP gross margin ~ 32.8% ±1% , and non‑GAAP adjusted EPS ~ $0.60 ±$0.10 , implying continued above‑seasonal sequential growth and ongoing progress toward the company’s 3‑year financial goals.

Management provided strong Q2 targets: revenue ~ , GAAP gross margin ~ , and non‑GAAP adjusted EPS ~ , implying continued above‑seasonal sequential growth and ongoing progress toward the company’s 3‑year financial goals. Operationally, inventory days declined to ~ 157 days (from 187 a year ago) and Q1 CapEx was $31.9M (7.9% of revenue), but fab utilization improvements depend on multi‑year customer qualifications with normalization expected more fully in 2027–2028 .

Operationally, inventory days declined to ~ (from 187 a year ago) and Q1 CapEx was (7.9% of revenue), but fab utilization improvements depend on multi‑year customer qualifications with normalization expected more fully in . Design‑win momentum across key areas—automotive, industrial, and AI/data‑center applications—drives tailwinds (automotive + industrial = 44% of product revenue), including traction for SiC MOSFETs, power management, protection devices, and AI server power solutions.

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Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. 1,032,086 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. Diodes has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Key Diodes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Diodes from $98 to $139 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on Diodes from $98 to $139 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Diodes reported Q1 revenue of $405.5 million , above analyst expectations, and EPS of $0.43 , topping estimates of $0.35, reflecting stronger-than-expected demand. Diodes Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Diodes reported Q1 revenue of , above analyst expectations, and EPS of , topping estimates of $0.35, reflecting stronger-than-expected demand. Positive Sentiment: The company guided Q2 revenue to $422 million-$448.1 million , roughly in line to above consensus, and said demand is being supported by automotive, industrial and AI server markets, which points to improving near-term momentum. Seeking Alpha

The company guided Q2 revenue to , roughly in line to above consensus, and said demand is being supported by markets, which points to improving near-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the earnings call transcript and snapshot reports for details on margin trends and the sustainability of the recent rebound. Motley Fool

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on Diodes in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at $12,205,676.56. This represents a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 16,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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