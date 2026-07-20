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Diploma (LON:DPLM) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Diploma logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diploma insider buying: Insider Mandy Gradden bought 1,000 shares of Diploma PLC on July 17 at GBX 7,183 each, for a total of £71,830.
  • Stock is near its 52-week high: Diploma shares opened at GBX 7,355, just below the 52-week high of GBX 7,360, with the company valued at about £9.86 billion.
  • Analysts remain constructive: Several firms raised price targets, and the stock currently carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating with an average target price of GBX 7,044.29.
  • Five stocks we like better than Diploma.

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) insider Mandy Gradden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,183 per share, for a total transaction of £71,830.

Diploma Price Performance

DPLM stock opened at GBX 7,355 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. Diploma PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,970 and a 52 week high of GBX 7,360. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 6,970.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,243.50. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 74.70 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of £851.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 6,400 to GBX 7,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 7,300 to GBX 7,400 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,000 target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 7,500 to GBX 9,000 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 7,044.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPLM

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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