Diploma (LON:DPLM) Insider Acquires £9,373.84 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,048 per share, with a total value of £9,373.84.

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 47 shares of Diploma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,050 per share, for a total transaction of £3,313.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 177 shares of Diploma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,730 per share, for a total transaction of £11,912.10.

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Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 7,355 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,970.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,243.50. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,970 and a 12 month high of GBX 7,360. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 74.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £851.10 million during the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 7,300 to GBX 7,400 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 7,000 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 7,500 to GBX 9,000 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,400 to GBX 7,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 7,044.29.

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About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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