Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLL Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 308900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5798 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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