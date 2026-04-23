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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • MSFU shares gapped down about 6.5%, opening at $29.23 vs. the prior close of $31.12 and last trading near $29.14 on heavy volume (~2.23M shares).
  • MSFU is a Direxion-managed leveraged ETF that provides roughly 1.5x exposure to Microsoft and was launched on Sept. 7, 2022.
  • The fund recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1301 ($0.52 annualized, ~1.8% yield), and several hedge funds including Jane Street, Virtu, Harvest and Two Sigma initiated new positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $29.23. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 2,232,799 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $858.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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