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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Stock Price Up 8.2% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • MSFU jumped 8.2% intraday to $27.93 on Wednesday with volume of 7.13M shares, up about 83% versus the average session volume, signaling heightened trader interest.
  • The fund is a Direxion-managed, leveraged ETF providing amplified daily exposure to Microsoft (the article notes 1.5x leveraged exposure) and was launched on Sep 7, 2022.
  • Fund metrics: market cap ~$742.6M, P/E 42.77 and beta 1.82; the stock sits well below its 200‑day moving average ($38.29) and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1301 (annualized $0.52, ~1.9% yield).
  • Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU - Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.93. 7,128,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,889,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 8.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $742.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

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