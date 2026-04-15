Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Get MUU alerts: Sign Up

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.3%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MUU Get Free Report ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.40, but opened at $215.09. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 626,207 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6767 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 166.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 36,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $840,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here