Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's Why

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MUU Get Free Report ) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $283.02 and last traded at $270.46. 705,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,425,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 166.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 36,840 shares of the company's stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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