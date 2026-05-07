Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

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Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSMX Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.56 and last traded at $85.56, with a volume of 1999059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $607.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.33.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.2398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares's dividend payout ratio is presently -18.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSMX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 72.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $842,000.

About Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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