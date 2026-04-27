Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

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Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSMX Get Free Report ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $83.48. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 717,162 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $569.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2398 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares's payout ratio is presently -18.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 72.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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