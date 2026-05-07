Disc Medicine FY2030 EPS Forecast Raised by HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2030 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $7.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine's current full-year earnings is ($6.68) per share.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03).

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ IRON opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.93. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 21.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company's stock worth $156,925,000 after acquiring an additional 399,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,680 shares of the company's stock worth $140,371,000 after purchasing an additional 319,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,005 shares of the company's stock worth $134,839,000 after purchasing an additional 371,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company's stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 828,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,274 shares of the company's stock worth $120,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $433,234.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 5,531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $347,678.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,534.28. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company's stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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