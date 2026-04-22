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Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Disco logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Disco reported quarterly earnings of $0.25 EPS, with a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 30.86%.
  • Shares jumped about 6.1% to $48.73 midday (volume 3,335 vs. average 334,678); the stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion and a P/E of 60.91.
  • Zacks upgraded Disco from a "hold" to a "strong-buy", and the stock's consensus analyst rating is currently "Strong Buy."
  • Five stocks we like better than Disco.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Disco had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 30.86%.

Disco Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,678. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.60. Disco has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Disco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSCSY

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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