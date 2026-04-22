Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Posts Earnings Results

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Disco had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 30.86%.

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Disco Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,678. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.60. Disco has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Disco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSCSY

Disco Company Profile

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

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