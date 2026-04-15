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Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Disco logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Disco shares gapped down — the stock opened at $44.70 versus the prior close of $46.2850 and last traded at $44.39 on volume of 24,438 shares.
  • Valuation and profitability — market cap is $48.10 billion with a PE of 55.43, but the company reported a 30.86% net margin, 25.92% ROE, $0.22 quarterly EPS on $709.53M revenue, and analysts expect about 0.7 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Business exposure — Disco manufactures precision wafer dicing, thinning, grinding and polishing equipment and consumables used in semiconductor back-end manufacturing, so its results are tied to semiconductor production cycles.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.2850, but opened at $44.70. Disco shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 24,438 shares changing hands.

Disco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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