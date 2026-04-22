Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Disco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $45.93 on Monday. Disco has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

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