Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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DSGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on Distribution Solutions Group and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Distribution Solutions Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ DSGR opened at $34.51 on Monday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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