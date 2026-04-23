Diversified Energy (DEC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $488.43 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Diversified Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diversified Energy alerts: Sign Up

Diversified Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DEC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Diversified Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EIG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,108,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 435,222 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,205 shares of the company's stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 767,378 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,463,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,423,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,858 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Diversified Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Diversified Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diversified Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diversified Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diversified Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here