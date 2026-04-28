Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

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Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.97. 605,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.68.

About Dividend 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share; and (b) on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), to pay holders of Class A Shares $15.00 per Class A Share, which was the issue price thereof on the initial public offering of the Company, through the redemption of each Class A Share held on the Termination Date. The assets of the Company are invested in an actively managed portfolio of common shares (the Portfolio) which primarily includes securities of the following 15 publicly traded Canadian companies (the Portfolio Companies), each of whose securities will generally represent no less than 4% and no more than 8% of the Net Asset Value of the Company: Bank of Montreal The Bank of Nova Scotia BCE Inc Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CI Financial Corp.

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