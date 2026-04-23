Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Cormark Capital Markets Analyst Says

Docebo (TSE:DCBO - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock's current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Docebo from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

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Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO stock traded down C$2.11 on Thursday, reaching C$24.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,185. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$19.87 and a 12-month high of C$46.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.89.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Docebo had a return on equity of 73.40% and a net margin of 15.58%.The company had revenue of C$82.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post 1.6842684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

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