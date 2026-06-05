Docusign's (DOCU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Docusign from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Docusign from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.07.

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Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.94 on Friday. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $830.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 3,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $144,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,879,514.45. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $803,077.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,229.80. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,126 shares of company stock worth $3,107,875. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,795,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Docusign by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,285,128 shares of the company's stock worth $250,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Docusign by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,815,804 shares of the company's stock worth $397,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,314,632 shares of the company's stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Docusign by 24,412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 958,938 shares of the company's stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 955,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Key Docusign News

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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