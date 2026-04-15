Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,605 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 50,105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DWTX

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DWTX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.96. Analysts predict that Dogwood Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high‐throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood's lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

Further Reading

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