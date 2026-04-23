Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Issues Earnings Results

Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dometic Gp had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

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Dometic Gp Stock Performance

Shares of DTCGF remained flat at $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Dometic Gp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $897.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dometic Gp

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories.

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