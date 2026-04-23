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Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Dometic Gp logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dometic reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, with a low profitability profile — a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.63%.
  • The stock was trading flat at $2.81 midday with a market cap of about $897.8M and a PE of 21.62, while the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages ($3.37 and $4.45) sit above the current price, indicating recent weakness.
  • The balance sheet shows modest leverage but tight liquidity: a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.53, current ratio of 1.40 and quick ratio of 0.86.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dometic Gp had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Dometic Gp Stock Performance

Shares of DTCGF remained flat at $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Dometic Gp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $897.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dometic Gp

(Get Free Report)

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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