Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $64.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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