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Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Dominos Pizza UK logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) gapped down at the open from $5.25 to $5.0471 and last traded at $5.0471 on volume of 3,000 shares, a decline of about 1.2%.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock from a "strong sell" to a "hold" on March 31, and MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy and one Hold for an average rating of Buy.
  • Dominos Pizza UK is the American depositary receipt (ADR) of Domino's Pizza Group plc, the master franchisee operating Domino's delivery and carry-out restaurants across the UK and Ireland.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.0471. Dominos Pizza UK shares last traded at $5.0471, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Dominos Pizza UK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominos Pizza UK currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dominos Pizza UK

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Down 1.2%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

About Dominos Pizza UK

(Get Free Report)

Dominos Pizza UK OTCMKTS: DPUKY is the American depositary receipt (ADR) of Domino's Pizza Group plc, the master franchisee responsible for the development and operation of Domino's branded pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Since opening its first store in Lutterworth, Leicestershire in 1993, the business has grown from a single outlet to one of the largest pizza delivery networks in Europe, leveraging the global Domino's brand under licence from Domino's Pizza, Inc

The company's primary activities encompass the franchising, corporate operation and supply of pizza restaurants, supported by regional supply chain facilities that provide dough, sauces and other ingredients to every store.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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