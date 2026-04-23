Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.36. Dominos Pizza UK shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2,572 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Dominos Pizza UK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominos Pizza UK has an average rating of "Buy".

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Dominos Pizza UK Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

About Dominos Pizza UK

Dominos Pizza UK OTCMKTS: DPUKY is the American depositary receipt (ADR) of Domino's Pizza Group plc, the master franchisee responsible for the development and operation of Domino's branded pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Since opening its first store in Lutterworth, Leicestershire in 1993, the business has grown from a single outlet to one of the largest pizza delivery networks in Europe, leveraging the global Domino's brand under licence from Domino's Pizza, Inc

The company's primary activities encompass the franchising, corporate operation and supply of pizza restaurants, supported by regional supply chain facilities that provide dough, sauces and other ingredients to every store.

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