DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $3,214,950.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $198.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $300.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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