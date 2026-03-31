dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.92 and traded as low as GBX 43.30. dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 44.90, with a volume of 1,472,329 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 130.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOTD

dotdigital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.92.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts expect that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other dotdigital Group news, insider John Conoley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £5,300. Also, insider Thomas (Tom) Oliver Mullan acquired 17,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £8,922.16. Insiders have acquired 29,081 shares of company stock worth $1,522,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company's stock.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group plc AIM: DOTD is the leading SaaS provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform for intelligent, personalised marketing engagement at scale. Dotdigital's customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale. With Dotdigital, marketing teams can unify and enrich their customer data, identify valuable customer segments, and deliver personalised cross-channel customer journeys that result in engagements, conversions, and loyalty. Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Southampton, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town.

Further Reading

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