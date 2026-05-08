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DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
DoubleDown Interactive logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $11.46 and last at $11.4050 on volume of 35,748 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed (three Buy, three Hold) with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.
  • The company missed the most recent quarter (EPS $0.49 vs. $0.62 expected; revenue $95.79M vs. $99.61M) but shows a low P/E of 5.57, a market cap near $571M, and a strong net margin (~28.5%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.4050, with a volume of 35748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Report on DDI

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $570.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive NASDAQ: DDI is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company's portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company's flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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