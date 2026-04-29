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Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$5.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Doubleview Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Fundamental Research set a C$5.01 price target and a buy rating on Doubleview Gold, implying roughly 83.52% upside from the stock's current level.
  • Shares traded at C$2.73 (down 2.8%) with a market cap of C$614.86M and a negative P/E (-273); the company explores copper, gold, silver and zinc in British Columbia and holds 100% of the Hat property and 90% of the Red Spring property.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG - Get Free Report) received a C$5.01 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.52% from the stock's current price.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CVE DBG traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,296. The firm has a market cap of C$614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. Doubleview Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

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