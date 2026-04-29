Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$5.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

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Doubleview Gold Trading Down 2.8%

received a C$5.01 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.52% from the stock's current price.

Shares of CVE DBG traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,296. The firm has a market cap of C$614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. Doubleview Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

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