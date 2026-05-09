Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $214.33 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 1.47%.

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Douglas Elliman Stock Up 1.7%

DOUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 806,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.93. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Elliman from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Elliman presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman NYSE: DOUG is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company's core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

Further Reading

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