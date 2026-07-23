Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.550-10.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Dover's conference call:

Revenue and earnings beat trends were strong. Dover reported 7% revenue growth, 5% organic growth, and 12% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth to $2.74, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 25.9%.

Dover reported 7% revenue growth, 5% organic growth, and 12% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth to $2.74, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 25.9%. Orders remained robust and broad-based. Bookings rose 16% year over year with a book-to-bill of 1.06, and all five segments posted booking growth, giving management confidence in the second-half outlook.

Bookings rose 16% year over year with a book-to-bill of 1.06, and all five segments posted booking growth, giving management confidence in the second-half outlook. The company raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Management cited strong first-half execution, healthy demand, and good visibility into the back half of the year, and reiterated a commitment to double-digit EPS growth.

Management cited strong first-half execution, healthy demand, and good visibility into the back half of the year, and reiterated a commitment to double-digit EPS growth. Refrigeration execution fell short in the quarter. Dover said facility consolidation and labor ramp issues hurt throughput, reducing organic growth by roughly 1 to 1.5 points and creating some near-term margin pressure, though management expects improvement in the second half.

Dover said facility consolidation and labor ramp issues hurt throughput, reducing organic growth by roughly 1 to 1.5 points and creating some near-term margin pressure, though management expects improvement in the second half. Secular growth areas continue to drive the portfolio. Demand was highlighted in data center liquid cooling, CO2 refrigeration, aerospace and defense, biopharma, and space-related applications, with secular growth markets now representing about 25% of the 2026 revenue base.

Get Dover alerts: Sign Up

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded down $16.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.92. 1,636,542 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Dover has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $215.49.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover's dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Dover by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dover

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dover, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dover wasn't on the list.

While Dover currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here