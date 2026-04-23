Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $228.94 and last traded at $229.2670. 265,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,227,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.17.

The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS.

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Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dover from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $17,917,201.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 44,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average of $200.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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