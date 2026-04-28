DPM Metals (DPMLF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DPM Metals to post earnings of $0.9410 per share and revenue of $332.7710 million for the quarter.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts expect DPM Metals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DPM Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM Metals stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 8,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.80. DPM Metals has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPMLF. Zacks Research lowered shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DPM Metals currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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