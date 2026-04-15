DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Down 4.5% - Here's What Happened

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 3,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.9620.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DPM Metals has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPMLF

DPM Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 38.85%. On average, research analysts predict that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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