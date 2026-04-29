DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.4350, but opened at $33.08. DPM Metals shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 483 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPMLF

DPM Metals Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Research analysts predict that DPM Metals Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPM Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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