D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.0769.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,535,482 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $210,684,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 295,210 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.0% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Key D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 operating positives: management reported robust net sales orders, tighter finished-inventory and reiterated full-year revenue guidance; that underlying demand/market-share message helped push the stock higher after results. Earnings Call Highlights

Q2 operating positives: management reported robust net sales orders, tighter finished-inventory and reiterated full-year revenue guidance; that underlying demand/market-share message helped push the stock higher after results. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: DHI announced a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share (record May 7 / pay May 14), which supports income-focused holders. Business Wire: Dividend

Dividend declared: DHI announced a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share (record May 7 / pay May 14), which supports income-focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target sharply to $206 and issued a Buy, signaling sizable upside from current levels and providing bullish analyst support. Benzinga: UBS raises PT to $206

UBS raised its price target sharply to $206 and issued a Buy, signaling sizable upside from current levels and providing bullish analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed/tempered analyst moves: Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $170 (Equal Weight) while Barclays and Truist also raised PTs but still left ratings at Equal Weight/Hold—these moves narrow downside for some but don’t create unanimous buy-side momentum. Benzinga: Multiple PT updates

Mixed/tempered analyst moves: Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $170 (Equal Weight) while Barclays and Truist also raised PTs but still left ratings at Equal Weight/Hold—these moves narrow downside for some but don’t create unanimous buy-side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts generally updated forecasts after Q2: some raised estimates and price targets following the call, reflecting better-than-feared order momentum even as revenue trends were soft. Benzinga: Analysts increase forecasts

Analysts generally updated forecasts after Q2: some raised estimates and price targets following the call, reflecting better-than-feared order momentum even as revenue trends were soft. Negative Sentiment: RBC raised its PT but kept an Underperform rating (PT $123), signaling some strategists still see meaningful downside relative to current shares—this conflicting message can pressure the stock. TickerReport: RBC PT/rating

RBC raised its PT but kept an Underperform rating (PT $123), signaling some strategists still see meaningful downside relative to current shares—this conflicting message can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals headwinds: revenue missed some street estimates and management cited affordability pressures that have forced elevated buyer incentives—these items weigh on margins and the demand outlook. MarketBeat: Earnings summary

Fundamentals headwinds: revenue missed some street estimates and management cited affordability pressures that have forced elevated buyer incentives—these items weigh on margins and the demand outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/headline risk: risk-off in U.S. equities (geopolitical headlines) reduced appetite for cyclical names like homebuilders, contributing to today's pullback. Yahoo Finance: Market News

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.46. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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