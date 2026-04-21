D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.71), Zacks reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $114.17 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock worth $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,284 shares of the construction company's stock worth $307,387,000 after purchasing an additional 749,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $95,569,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 828,376 shares of the construction company's stock worth $119,311,000 after purchasing an additional 574,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Bank of America set a $158.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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