Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.4150, with a volume of 83167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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