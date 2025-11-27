Free Trial
Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Given a C$0.85 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.85 price target and a "buy" rating on Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT), implying about a 41.67% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock jumped roughly 7.1% to C$0.60 on the news (volume 480,478 vs. average ~1.75M), with a market cap of C$373.3M, a negative PE of -20.00 and a beta of 2.42; its 12‑month range is C$0.12–C$0.97.
  • Drone Delivery Canada builds a commercial drone logistics platform, including industrial drones, automated DroneSpot depots, battery management systems, detect‑and‑avoid radar and proprietary FLYTE software.
Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.85 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock's previous close.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of CVE:FLT traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 480,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,346. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.42. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

