Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business had revenue of $629.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Dropbox's conference call:

Quarter beat expectations — Q1 revenue and operating margin exceeded the high end of guidance, unlevered FCF margin was 38%, and management raised FY2026 revenue, operating margin, and unlevered free cash flow guidance.

— Q1 revenue and operating margin exceeded the high end of guidance, unlevered FCF margin was 38%, and management raised FY2026 revenue, operating margin, and unlevered free cash flow guidance. Core metrics improving — Excluding FormSwift, revenue grew 2% YoY and ARR excluding FormSwift rose 130 bps YoY, while paying users increased sequentially to 18.09M (≈+14k) and ARPU rose slightly quarter-over-quarter.

— Excluding FormSwift, revenue grew 2% YoY and ARR excluding FormSwift rose 130 bps YoY, while paying users increased sequentially to 18.09M (≈+14k) and ARPU rose slightly quarter-over-quarter. Dash and Protect early traction — Dropbox is prioritizing deep integration of Dash into the core product, reporting repeat engagement (30% weekly, 50% monthly) and pilot demand for Dropbox Protect, but adoption and monetization remain early.

— Dropbox is prioritizing deep integration of Dash into the core product, reporting repeat engagement (30% weekly, 50% monthly) and pilot demand for Dropbox Protect, but adoption and monetization remain early. Near-term margin pressure — Gross margin declined ~180 bps YoY due to Dash infrastructure expansion and a hardware refresh; management expects modest gross margin pressure and quarter-to-quarter variability as rollout and adoption progress.

— Gross margin declined ~180 bps YoY due to Dash infrastructure expansion and a hardware refresh; management expects modest gross margin pressure and quarter-to-quarter variability as rollout and adoption progress. Strong cash generation and capital returns — Q1 unlevered free cash flow rose 69% YoY, cash & short-term investments were $1.29B, the company repurchased ~$367M of stock in the quarter with ~$800M remaining authorization, and drew $700M to repay convertible notes.

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Dropbox Stock Up 15.0%

DBX traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,093,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,915. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $42,367.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,738.70. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 12,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $324,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 414,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,186. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,288 shares of company stock worth $5,994,652. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,623 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 75.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 360.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dropbox this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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