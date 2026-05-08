Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $27.43. Dropbox shares last traded at $27.5980, with a volume of 811,199 shares traded.

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Dropbox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dropbox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.76 vs. $0.71 consensus and revenue $629.5M vs. $620.6M; management said revenue and operating margin exceeded guidance, which supports near‑term sentiment. Dropbox Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.76 vs. $0.71 consensus and revenue $629.5M vs. $620.6M; management said revenue and operating margin exceeded guidance, which supports near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term revenue guidance was nudged above Street expectations — Q2 revenue range of $624.0M–$627.0M vs. ~$621.5M consensus — giving investors confidence in topline momentum.

Near‑term revenue guidance was nudged above Street expectations — Q2 revenue range of $624.0M–$627.0M vs. ~$621.5M consensus — giving investors confidence in topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year outlook on revenue and cash flow: company forecasts 2026 revenue of $2.497B–$2.512B and raised unlevered free cash flow to at or above $1.055B, improving FCF visibility. Forecast & FCF Raise

Raised full‑year outlook on revenue and cash flow: company forecasts 2026 revenue of $2.497B–$2.512B and raised unlevered free cash flow to at or above $1.055B, improving FCF visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are available for deeper review of product/segment trends and margin drivers; investors should review to judge sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are available for deeper review of product/segment trends and margin drivers; investors should review to judge sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Management omitted explicit EPS guidance in its Q2/FY updates (EPS fields left blank), which may limit conviction for some investors despite revenue targets.

Management omitted explicit EPS guidance in its Q2/FY updates (EPS fields left blank), which may limit conviction for some investors despite revenue targets. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Sarah Schubach sold 1,769 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed). The sale appears routine but can be perceived negatively by some market participants. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale

Insider selling: CAO Sarah Schubach sold 1,769 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed). The sale appears routine but can be perceived negatively by some market participants. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed and several firms have trimmed price targets recently (RBC, JPMorgan, UBS), leaving consensus at a cautious level despite the beat.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Up 12.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 20.17%.The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $42,367.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,259,738.70. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 111,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $2,544,589.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,223,984.74. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,652. Insiders own 35.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 73.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,775 shares of the company's stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 49.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dropbox by 12.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 944,829 shares of the company's stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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