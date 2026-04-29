DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Announces Earnings Results

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Zacks reports. DSV had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Get DSV alerts: Sign Up

DSV Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.95. 20,616 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,318. DSV has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on DSDVY

About DSV

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DSV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DSV wasn't on the list.

While DSV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here