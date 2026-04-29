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DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
DSV logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DSV beat expectations: Q‑results showed EPS of $0.92 versus consensus $0.87 (a $0.05 beat), with a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.27%.
  • Shares fell despite the beat: DSDVY traded down $5.71 to $124.95 mid‑day; the stock has a market cap of $60.09B, a P/E of 42.5 and a 52‑week range of $97.90–$151.98.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy: recent notes include Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley positive views while Citigroup is neutral, and ratings breakdown is 1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy and 2 Hold.
  • Interested in DSV? Here are five stocks we like better.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Zacks reports. DSV had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.27%.

DSV Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.95. 20,616 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,318. DSV has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on DSDVY

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Further Reading

Earnings History for DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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