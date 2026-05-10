DT Midstream Annual Meeting Sees Directors Elected, Executive Pay Approved

DT Midstream NYSE: DTM held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on May 5, with Executive Chairman and CEO David Slater calling the meeting to order shortly after 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Slater said the virtual format allowed the company to be “more inclusive” and reach a greater number of stockholders through the web portal. He also acknowledged the company’s board of directors and executive leadership team, describing the board as engaged and collaborative.

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Quorum Established for Annual Meeting

Wendy Ellis, DT Midstream’s executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, served as meeting secretary and reviewed procedural matters. She said representatives from independent auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers were present, and Beth Vanderbeck of Carideo Group had been appointed as inspector of election.

Ellis said the DT Midstream board set March 11, 2026, as the record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting. As of that date, the company had 102,014,118 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote.

According to Ellis, a preliminary review showed proxy shares representing 90,997,482 votes, or approximately 89.220% of the voting power as of the record date. Because that represented more than a majority of the voting power of outstanding shares entitled to vote, Ellis said a quorum was present to conduct business.

Director Nominees Elected

Stockholders voted on the election of seven directors to serve until DT Midstream’s 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The board’s nominees were David Slater, Angela Archon, Stephen Baker, Elaine Pickle, Robert Skaggs Jr., Peter Tumminello and Dwayne Wilson.

Ellis said the board recommended a vote in favor of the nominees, citing information in the proxy statement supporting the conclusion that the individuals were qualified to serve.

Following the close of the polls, Ellis reported that the preliminary vote results showed the nominees had been duly elected to the board.

Auditor Ratified and Executive Compensation Approved

Stockholders also voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as DT Midstream’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026. Ellis said the preliminary vote report showed that PricewaterhouseCoopers had been appointed.

In addition, stockholders considered an advisory, non-binding proposal to approve the compensation of DT Midstream’s named executive officers. Ellis said the preliminary results showed the executive compensation proposal had been approved.

Stockholder Proposal Removed

A fourth item, a stockholder proposal regarding the shareholder right to act by written consent, was removed from consideration. Ellis said the proposal was withdrawn from the meeting agenda because the proponent was not in attendance and had not provided the company with a statement as required by Rule 14a-8(h)(1), which requires the proponent or a qualified representative to attend the meeting to present the proposal.

Ellis said DT Midstream will report the final voting results in a Form 8-K filing within four business days.

Slater adjourned the formal annual meeting at 10:07 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The company then opened the meeting for stockholder questions through the web portal, but no questions were submitted, and the meeting was concluded.

About DT Midstream NYSE: DTM

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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